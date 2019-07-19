Oldenburg I initially decided to come to Germany for the experience of working in an environment that is completely out of my comfort zone. I am used to living in an area completely populated with cars and everyone speaks English, wheras in Oldenburg the area is populated by bikes and the main language is German. I came with a few phrases in German so I did not seem rude or disrespectful, but I wish I had learnt more to make it easier to communicate and I could interact more with people in the workplace. It is suprising to be in an environment with so many people who speak both German and English. To be in Oldenburg it feels completely different to the area I’m used to; it feels like a completely different world compared to Britain. The experince as a whole has been one of the most educational, beneficial and fun experiences I could ever have.

Who am I?

Ever since I was younger I have always been interested in news and journalism; Whenever I’m bored I’ll find myself either reading online or my books. I normally read stories not as major as politics but rather stories about everyday heroes who go out of their way to help people, not for recognition or attention, but instead doing it because it’s the right thing to do. Another topic I like to read about comes from The Dodo who write about animals, from animals just being goofy and funny to recovery stories that change dogs from abandoned to bouncy and happy animals. I also like to read on comedic articles too that are satyrical and are made purely to make people laugh rather than to cause controversy. Another topic I like to read about is science as there are revolutionary things being developed right now that could alter our future! There are articles online about the new type of plastic being released thats edible and harmless to sea animals, exo suits being developed that are allowing people who are paralysed to walk again and so many interesting things are happening now so why not read about them? I also enjoy writing in general, not only in journalism but with fantasy, too! I like to spend a lot of my time working on any little project I have including my new WIP (Work In Progress) The Zodiacs. Apart from that I find myself making notes for the plot of the story or just writing short descriptions of places and locations.

What have I gained from this?

Initially I didn’t have any expectations from the company except that the workplace would be highly professional, which was correct. The experience so far would be nothing like what you would be able to get in Britain. This has been extremely benificial for me as I have learnt the values of punctuality, first impressions and how important respect can be and how much of a difference it can make. It has also shown me how much I enjoy journalism; I initally thought it would be a fun and enjoyable experience but now it has develloped into me now getting to write for my school’s press team which will hopefully be starting as we return from the holidays in September. This has been an experience that is extremely valuable to every young person and should be taken if the opportunity arrives. I am also lucky enough to now have my own article now published on the website for NWZ Media on Ursula Von Der Leyen becoming the new President of The European Union’s commisssion. The staff at NWZ media are extremely polite and helpful, assisting me and answering any queries while I was working on the article. Although I had only been here for three days the team made me feel welcome which was extremely helpful and kind of them. It’s great to be in an environment with people who want to be there and are not here because they have to like you would see in school.

At NWZ media: Joey and Nathalie writing the article.

Work Experience: Is it worth it?

Without work experience you wouldn’t be able to learn how workplaces function and how to act in those environments. Work experience is also useful for people who do not know what type of career path they want to go down. If you are clueless it’s a good idea to do a week working at somewhere you would find enjoyable as who knows, you could find your future career in that week or find something you hate. If you learn that you don’t like the work then at least you know you don’t want to go into that profession. It’s something that you can learn from, either about yourself or what that job is like. Like or dislike the work, you are guaranteed to learn something new and valuable while your are there.

I am extremely grateful for the opportunity that I have been given and I am extremely lucky to have this experience and learn the roles and what it takes to work in an environment such as this. I recommend anyone and everyone to try and find some way of doing work exerience or getting an internship as it is nothing like what you would be able to get at school. It is brilliant to learn how to be a journalist first hand and I am hoping that I will be able to find work as a journalist in the future.

What I’ve Learnt

This experience so far has been a major lesson for me, I now understand life in a workplace more than I did before, I have learnt how social media can have such an impact on jobs and journalism as a whole and how target audience impacts not only the topics, but how things are written. The target audience makes all the difference, if you know your audience’s age then you get a bit of an understanding as to what the audience is interested in, what devices they demographic mainly use and also what times they use the platform to read. If you know that the majority of your audience read from 10-11 AM, then you know that’s the time you should post articles. Also knowing the reader’s age it allows you to know what the best topics would be and relevant content should be posted more.

Once knowing a target audience it also helps to grow a platform, if you have a goal for an audience / age, you would brainstorm things those people generally like as to gain those viewers, unlocking more opportunities for the writers, editors and even the viewers. Once you know who you want to write for you know what to write.

I have also learnt how much of a difference it can make with interacting with viewers. A lot of companies have bots who answer people but to see a company that personally responds and reacts to people’s messages and makes a stronger community and fanbase. Keeping a friendly personality to the audience is great as it shows a more friendly / personal relationship between the viewers, making them feel included rather than just another person paying for a product. Staying in contact with the community is also valuable for the company as it lets them know what the audience thought about the articles, if they are good or bad, so they know what the demographic likes and how to keep to what they enjoy.

To be in a workplace such as this is a complete step up from anything I am used to, this experience as a whole has been eye opening to me and I am extremely grateful to not only my teachers for managing and supervising the trip, but the Academy of English for organising the trip and for making this opportunity available to me then finally, NWZ media for teaching me how to do a job as a journalist, for helping me with any difficulties or problems and for allowing me to publish the article I had written.