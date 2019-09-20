  • Jobs
  • Immo
  • Auto
  • Kleinanzeigen
  • Trauer
  • Hochzeit
  • Guide
  • Shop
  • Tickets
  • nordbuzz
  • Fußball
  • Werben
  • Kontakt
Passwort vergessen? Neu registrieren.
 
NWZonline.de Region Stadt Oldenburg

Did you know that snails have 2642 teeth?

19.09.2019

Review: The Sound Of A Wild Snail Eating:
Did you know that snails have 2642 teeth?

Kristina Wassiljew

There probably is no other film that celebrates and appreciates the pure existence of a snail like it’s done in „The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating“.

Elisabeth Tova Bailey’s autobiographic short film is about a time in which she was confined to bed through illness.

Kristina Wassiljew (24) studies in Oldenburg. (Foto: Filmfest Oldenburg)

It shows Bailey’s extraordinary intimate relationship to a snail, who called her bedroom its new home.

What is „The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating“?

Patient close-ups, the snail extends its tentacles. Careful and consistent.

Unexpected blackscreens, underlined with the sounds of a wild snail eating. Louder than anticipated.

Half a minute of a tracking shot. It records how the snail slides over a table surface. Slowly, but steady blazing it’s trail.

A calm voice talking about the effects of isolation and the attentive observation of this tiny, slimy, lovely animal. Every now and then the voice tells the viewer facts about this tiny, slimy, lovely animal. Did you know that snails have 2642 teeth?

Tova Bailey expresses with her film in both, a visual and an auditive artistic way the high value of nature for human beings who struggle with the feeling of isolation towards the outside world.

Altogether very decelerating und after 15 minutes it’s almost a pity not to be able to enjoy this rest anymore. But sometimes it’s just about the small things in life.

Meine Themen: Verpassen Sie keine für Sie wichtige Meldung mehr!

So erstellen Sie sich Ihre persönliche Nachrichtenseite:

  1. Registrieren Sie sich auf NWZonline bzw. melden Sie sich an, wenn Sie schon einen Zugang haben.
  2. Unter jedem Artikel finden Sie ausgewählte Themen, denen Sie folgen können.
  3. Per Klick aktivieren Sie ein Thema, die Auswahl färbt sich blau. Sie können es jederzeit auch wieder per Klick deaktivieren.
  4. Nun finden Sie auf Ihrer persönlichen Übersichtsseite alle passenden Artikel zu Ihrer Auswahl.
Oldenburger Filmfest Kristina Wassiljew Tova Bailey OLDENBURG

Ihre Meinung über 

Hinweis: Unsere Kommentarfunktion nutzt das Plug-In „DISQUS“ vom Betreiber DISQUS Inc., 717 Market St., San Francisco, CA 94103, USA, die für die Verarbeitung der Kommentare verantwortlich sind. Wir greifen nur bei Nutzerbeschwerden über Verstöße der Netiquette in den Dialog ein, können aber keine personenbezogenen Informationen des Nutzers einsehen oder verarbeiten.

Topartikel

Oldenburger Münsterland

Restaurant „kalieber“ In Lastrup
Sterne-Koch Kai Klinkel brutzelt nun „Körrywurscht“

Sterne-Koch Kai Klinkel brutzelt nun „Körrywurscht“

Im Restaurant Kalieber soll ein kulinarisches I-Tüpfelchen im Oldenburger Münsterland gesetzt werden. Gutes Fleisch steht dabei im Mittelpunkt.
Wolfsburg/Stuttgart

Probleme Bei Airbags
VW und Porsche rufen fast 227.000 Autos zurück

VW und Porsche rufen fast 227.000 Autos zurück
Oldenburg

Huntebrücke Wird Komplett Abgerissen
Baustelle der Superlative an der A29 in Oldenburg

Baustelle der Superlative an der A29 in Oldenburg
Bremen

Affäre Um Manipulierte Asylverfahren
Anklage gegen Ex-Bamf-Chefin in Bremen

Anklage gegen Ex-Bamf-Chefin in Bremen